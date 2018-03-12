National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued summons to the former chief minister of Nagaland TR Zeliang. In the summon NIA has asked him to cooperate and appear in Delhi before 13 March in relations to allegations of tax collection and extortion cases. NIA had earlier called his OSD (officer on special duty) Ruokuovizo, and 2 other public relation officers, Karibo and Kuirang and now the investigation agency has called former chief minister TR Zeliang for the questioning.

NIA had earlier called his OSD (officer on special duty) Ruokuovizo, and 2 other public relation officers, Karibo and Kuirang and now the investigation agency has called former chief minister TR Zeliang for the questioning. As per sources, Former CM Zeliang’s name has emerged in the case while investigating the payments to National Socialist Council of Nagaland from state funds. The extortion cases in Nagaland have been investigating by NIA since August 2016.

Last year 4 Nagaland government officers were also arrested by the NIA in allegations to relations with the extortion cases. The investigation agency has also revealed that the banned insurgent groups NSCN (K) was given around Rs 20 crore in just 4 years. The federal anti-terror probe agency had recovered payment slips and other related documents which established that the alleged officers were involved with NSCN(K) in the illegal tax collection racket. Former chief minister TR Zeliang has appeared in front of National Investigation Agency (NIA) before 13th March 2018.

