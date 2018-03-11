11 newly elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of Nagaland People's Front have denied accepting Renault Dusting citing maintained issue. Instead of Rs 13 lakh car, MLAs have asked assembly secretariat to allocate them Innova worth Rs 22 lakh. NPP is an opposition party in the 60-member Nagaland assembly. NDPP and BJP managed to form the government in the state headed by Neiphiu Rio.

People vote for political leaders with aspirations that after being chosen they will work for their betterment. But, from time to time elected legislators and lawmakers have cause embarrassment to people’s selection. In the latest example, 11 newly elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), who are yet to take the oath, from Naga People’s Front have demanded commissioner and secretary of the Nagaland assembly to allocate them Toyota Innova-Crysta worth Rs 22 lakh instead of Renault Dust, costs nearly Rs 13 lakh. In this matter, they have written a letter to the concerned authorities mentioned above.

The letter said, “We have been informed that assembly secretariat is planning to allot Duster four-wheeler to the MLAs. We the undersigned NPF legislators have decided not to accept Duster citing maintenance issue.” The letter also added that instead of issuing us Renault Duster, arrangement kindly is made for allotment of Toyota Innova Crysta (top model) to all of us. It is not uncleared whether assembly secretariat has made any proposal on allotment of vehicles to newly elected state legislators. An NPF MLA, Imkong L Imchen, who has also signed the letter seeking Toyota Innova said some members of our party don’t like Duster.

So, they opted for the Innova-Crysta. Imchen is a newly elected legislator from Koridang in Mokokchung district. Since 2003, NPF Led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN), of which BJP was also part, was ruling the state. But nearly a month before the Assembly elections, breaking ties with NPP, BJP join hands with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). Even after winning 27 winning seats in the 60-member Assembly, NPP failed to the made government in the state. NDPP with the help of its alliance partner BJP and an independent and a JD(U) legislator won the arithimetic race and succeeded to form the government headed by Neiphiu Rio.

75% of the newly elected Member of Legislative Assembly of Nagaland owns assets that worth crores. A report has revealed that the Nagaland has 75 percent ‘crorepati’ MLAs, or 45 out of 60 MLAs elected to the Legislative Assembly this year have individual wealth worth over Rs 1 crore, a report said.

