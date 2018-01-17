Lone Naga People's Front (NPF) Lok Sabha member Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday decided to join the newly floated Nagaland Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) ahead of the Nagaland assembly elections 2018. The new party would make all efforts to strengthen democratic principles at all levels of society and oppose corruption, violence and injustice, he said

Lone Naga People’s Front (NPF) Lok Sabha member Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday decided to join the newly floated Nagaland Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) ahead of the state assembly elections.”I have welcomed the appeal of the NDPP and formally accepted their invitation to join the party,” the three-time Chief Minister told IANS. Rio joining the new political party is significant amid the power struggle within the recently ‘reconciled’ ruling NPF party.

Rumour mills are abuzz that Chief Minister TR Zeling is in touch with lone National People’s Party Lok Sabha member Conrad K Sangma to contest the ensuing assembly polls on the NPP symbol. The term of the 60-member Nagaland Assembly expires on March 13, 2018. During his interaction with NDPP leaders Chingwang Konyak and Alemtemshi Jamir, the Naga parliamentarian acknowledged that the NDPP was formed to bring positive changes in Naga society and implement a vision that ensured transparency in governance, implement progressive development and combat corruption.

Noting that Rio’s joining the NDPP would boost the party’s image ahead of the assembly polls, Konyak expressed hope that many like-minded leaders and even sitting legislators would be joining the new political party. The new party would make all efforts to strengthen democratic principles at all levels of society and oppose corruption, violence and injustice, he said.”The NDPP will leave no stone unturned in its efforts to mobilise public opinion and support aimed at achieving an early political solution and realisation of genuine peace, real unity and collective brotherhood,” Konyak added.