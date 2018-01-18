A 25-year-old Delhi woman named Tamanna succumbed to her injuries after falling into a 250 feet gorge in Nainital. Tamanna and Shadab, a newly married couple, were on their honeymoon and had gone for sightseeing when the incident took place. Tamanna's brother had registered a police complaint alleging that it's a dowry death. However, Tamanna's husband Shadab gave another explanation and is missing after the incident.

However, speaking on the matter earlier, Tallital police station officer Pramod Pathak said, “Tamanna died within minutes of reaching the hospital in Nainital. After carrying out the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to her father Mohammad Shabbir who reached here in the morning”. Both Tamanna and Shadab, were haling from Delhi. Tamanna and Shadab tied the knot in November 2017 and were on their honeymoon in Nainital, Uttrakhand. It was January 15 when the couple booked a cab for sightseeing but while they were on their way, Tamanna started feeling nauseated and asked the driver to stop the car. Both Tamanna and Shadab got off the cab and walked toward a barrier.

Informing the police, the cab driver said that both Tamanna and Shadab went out of the car and sat on a barrier. Suddenly, he heard shouting and crying. The cab driver while quoting Shadab said that he came panicked saying Tamanna saw a snake, lost her control and fell into a gorge. Shadab, the cab driver along with the help of local rushed Tamanna to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway in the case.