Delhi Police has initiated an investigation after receiving a complaint from 2 ABVP members who have alleged posters against them have surfaced across the university campus. Deeming the situation as a critical one, the students said the posters invoke hatred and ill-feeling against the nine students who are to appear for a lie detector test in Najeeb Ahmed's abduction case.

The sudden disappearance of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmad is still a mystery which is far from being solved. The latest development in the case is Delhi Police’s questioning of nine JNU students n relation with the case. A lie detector test is to be conducted on the students. Two of them have now filed a complaint alleging that defamatory posters were put up against them in the campus accusing them of delaying the probe in the case. Delhi Police has accepted the complaint and an inquiry has been set up on the basis of the complaint from the two students.

The two students who have filed a complaint regarding the defamatory posters are ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) members and have claimed that they saw the posters inside the campus on Wednesday night, following which they registered a complaint in the nearest police station as they feel their security is under high risk. The two students along with at least seven others have been lined up for a lie detector test by the Delhi Police in the Najeeb Ahmed abduction case.

In their written complaint at the Vasant Kunj, North Police Station said that the posters were unnamed/not undersigned but they had seen some people making those posters inside the Sabarmati Hostel where they were threatened for life upon protesting. “The posters were unnamed/ not undersigned, but when we caught people making the posters red-handed at Sabarmati Hostel, they started making abusive and casteist comments and also threatened us,” the two students were quoted as saying by the PTI.

The posters which read “Nine accused refused lie detector test, they have delayed the investigation by nine months. What are they hiding?” as per the complainants, have incited a sense of fear among the nine students who are to appear for the lie detector test. The posters they alleged were all across the campus and have “provoke ill-feeling and hatred against us”. The posters have the names of all nine students including that of the complainants. “Our life is continuously under threat,” both the students told the police in their complaint.

The police have started an enquiry into the case and are investigating the upcoming of the anonymous posters. A police officer confirmed that the complaint has been received and the enquiry is underway. Najeeb Ahmed is a first-year MSC Biotechnology student from JNU who has been missing under mysterious circumstances since 15 October 2016. He was last seen on his college campus.

