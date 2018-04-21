Actor-turned-politician and son of the founder of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nandamuri Balakrishna called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a traitor and a eunuch LAshing out at the PM Modi, MLA Balakrishna said TDP allied with the BJP for resolving problems, however, now all the possible ways of negotiation are over. Speaking at the Dharma Porata Deeksha, where chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was on a 12-hour long hunger strike disgruntled Balakrishna stated that the war has begun.

We allied with the BJP as we thought that they would assist us in overcoming problems due to the bifurcation. Now, all possible ways of negotiation are over. Now, the war will begin: Nandamuri Balakrishna

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated late NT Rama Rao in Parliament for founding the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), taking a dig at PM Modi, Rao’s son and senior leader Nandamuri Balakrishna described him as a “gaddaar” (traitor) and a eunuch. Balakrishna spoke in Vijayawada where chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was on a 12-hour long hunger strike on his 68th birthday in order to protest against the Centre’s refusal to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh. TDP MLA Balakrishna rebuked the BJP and PM Modi on the same issue.

TDP MLA Balakrishna criticised BJP by saying, “We allied with the BJP as we thought that they would assist us in overcoming problems due to the bifurcation. Now, all possible ways of negotiation are over. Now, the war will begin.” After Cauvery water despite which is a major bone of contention between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the Centre and regional parties in Andhra Pradesh have been at loggerheads over the latter’s demand for special status.

After the Bharat Bandh organised by Dalit groups on April 2, many Opposition parties protested at the Parliament demanding response over Centre’s failure in constituting Cauvery Water Board, granting special status to Andhra Pradesh, atrocities against Dalits, Changes in the SC/ST Act. A total of 100 people were taken into custody in connection with the violence during the Bharat Bandh agitation. As many as 47 FIRs were lodged in different police stations of the state.

