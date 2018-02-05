Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janta Party and its president Amit Shah. He also talked about social media head of Congress Divya Spandana’s tweet that has created a buzz in the political sphere, Siddaramaiah said that he doesn’t support people who indulge in personal attacks.

The verbal wars between the contesting political parties in the poll-bound state of Karnataka have shifted to top gear as the leaders of Indian National Congress and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) keep taking full throttle jibes at each other. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi denounced the ruling Congress in the southern state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah retaliated with all his fury during a press conference held on Monday. Karnataka CM was extremely critical of BJP and directed several controversial questions at the top brass of the saffron party.

Hitting back at Narendra Modi’s claims of misgovernance and corruption, Siddaramaiah tweeted: “Dear @narendramodi, being the PM of the country your words should carry high credibility. I would, therefore, request you to substantiate your allegation “corruption & misgovernance are rampant” with facts. Let us fight this election with dignity & based on #justfacts.”

Dear @narendramodi ರವರೆ, being the PM of the country your words should carry high credibility. I would therefore request you to substantiate your allegation “corruption & misgovernance are rampant” with facts. Let us fight this election with dignity & based on #justfacts . https://t.co/D9gHyxWr61 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 5, 2018

Karnataka's Congress government has placed the interests of their party above the interests of the state and the people. Corruption and mis-governance are rampant. Every section of society, including farmers, youth, neo-middle class and the middle class are unhappy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 4, 2018

During his rally in Bengaluru, PM Modi undermined the current rule of Congress in Karnataka saying the condition of the state is abysmal, it’s full of corruption and went on to say that if people of Karnataka want development then they need to dump Congress. Apparently, PM’s comments did not go down well with Siddaramaiah as he retaliated during a press conference saying, “When we came to power our position was 11th in investment list, from the past two years we are no 1. These are statistics released by the Central government.”

“PM keeps making comments that he has given so much money to the states. Where do you think this money is coming from? It’s the taxes collected in the states which were sent to Centre. It’s our money which comes back. As per 14th Finance Commission, in last three years, we were supposed to get Rs 95,200 crore, whereas we got Rs 84,500 crore, so they have to give Rs 10,000 crores. This neither PM knows nor Amit Shah,” added Siddaramaiah.

BJP President was involved in murder case, he only speaks lies. Here also they are projecting a CM candidate who has been to jail. PM has hurt pride of Kannadigas by uttering lies about the state: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/w9RHNy8tam — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018

Karnataka CM lambasted the BJP government saying, “How many died during their tenure in Godhra? 2000 dead. Also, is there any law and order in Haryana? Wherever BJP is in power there is no protection for minorities. Also, BJP President was involved in a murder case, he only speaks lies. Here also they are projecting a CM candidate who has been to jail. PM has hurt pride of Kannadigas by uttering lies about the state.”

In a direct attack on the Prime Minister, Siddaramaiah said, “What moral right does Narendra Modi have to talk on Lokpal when he did not have a Lokayukta for 9 years when he was CM? He is facilitating corruption. He is morally not right to be PM of the country.” He also talked about social media head of Congress Divya Spandana’s tweet that has created a buzz in the political sphere, Siddaramaiah said that he doesn’t support people who indulge in personal attacks.