In a shocking incident, a national level kabaddi player has alleged that to force her to get married her parents locked her up for days in a room. The player has represented Haryana in many national sporting events. After the incident, the national player has written letters to the state authorities to take appropriate action against her parents.

Haryana, a state notorious for its sex ratio, once again has come into limelight after a national level woman kabaddi player, Preeti, from Rohtak district has alleged her parents have been forcing her to get married. When she refused to give in to their demand she was locked up for days by her parents. Despite a lot of hurdles, this Haryana’s brave girl continued to follow her dreams and pursue a career in sports along with her studies. The national level player has represented the state of Haryana in various tournaments. But her father was against her sports career and took her to forcefully to Karnal to marry her off to a man much older to her. The Kabaddi player was locked at up in a room in Karnal but the brave girl managed to escape and reported her ordeal to the authorities.

Following the incident, the player has written letters to the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar and Director General of Police BS Sandhu to take action against her parents. Along with the letters to state authorities, in her letter to state women commission, she has urged the government to take appropriate action and has also expressed her fear after the incident.

Now the national player is waiting for a response from the state government. She said, “I have faced several problems in my sporting career but preserved till I made proud Haryana at the national level.” Recent stats clearly depict that sportswomen in Haryana are proving themselves again and again in their sporting career.

The Haryana government is citing Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao for the improvement in the sex ratio of the state. Recently, as per the Haryana government latest reports on sex ratio, the number of girls in the state rose to 914 girls for 1000 boys last year.

What is surprising is that these women have made it despite the sad state of affairs of women in the state of Haryana. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows Haryana as the state that saw a large number of gang rapes and murders of women last year as well as early this year.