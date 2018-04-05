Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday accused Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of shielding criminals. Addressing a rally in Bolangir, Shah said Amit Shah made allegations against Biju Janta Dal leader (BJD) shielding criminals who were involved in killings of Rashtra Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and BJP workers.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday accused Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of shielding criminals. Addressing a youth rally Amit Shah made allegations against Biju Janta Dal leader (BJD) shielding criminals who were involved in killings of Rashtra Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and BJP workers. Shah said, “The ruling BJD is resorting to political violence and over 14 of our activists have been murdered in the last one and half years and their killers are moving scot-free as Naveen Patnaik is shielding them.”

This statement comes a year before when the state is ready to witness elections for 147 member Odisha assembly elections. He made this scathing allegation while addressing a BJP youth rally here. Confident Shah said that BJP the make a clean sweep in the 2019 assembly elections. “I am not mentioning 120 figures because the BJP will win more seats and form government in Odisha after 2019 elections.” Shah also tried to woo the voters of Odisha and said, if BJP will come to power then the state will be given special attention towards the development of the western region.

“This change of government should be for the betterment of the poor people,” he said, adding many people are stating that the BJP is passing through its golden era. Targeting Patnaik, Shah said, “Naveen Patnaik has been adopting a step-motherly attitude towards the western region. While the area under irrigation across the state is 33% it is only 11% in western districts. This shows Naveen babu has not done justice towards the western districts.”

