Navjot Singh Sidhu was questioned about the clothing worth Rs 28.38 lakh he had purchased, tours and travel bills amounting to Rs 38.24 lakh, fuel expenditures of Rs 17.80 lakh and salaries of Rs 47.11 lakh. “Most of these are for the clothes he wears during his TV shows but when we asked for supporting bills, he didn't have an answer,” an officer said.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu paid around Rs 52 lakh in taxes on Thursday after two of his bank accounts were seized for failure to pay the taxes on time. The Income Tax Department has levelled several accusations on the cricketer-turned-politician of evading questions and not paying heed to the tax dues. When the repetitive requests of the IT department were not heard by the Punjab minister, his two bank accounts in New Delhi were seized.

According to reports, Navjot Singh Sidhu was pulled up by the Income Tax officers several times but he did not pay any attention to their queries regarding his expenses. The IT department then cracked a whip against the former cricketer and seized his bank accounts – CITI bank account at Connaught Place and HDFC account at Khan Market branch. It was only then that Navjot visited the IT department and paid his dues.

He initially refused to present any bills or documents related to these expenses and even went on to appeal against the inquiry launched against him in order to lessen the taxes. According to a senior Income Tax officer, “In this regard, the assessee (Navjot) failed to provide any documentary evidence such as bills or invoices in support of his claim. The assessing officer has disallowed 30% of the expenses which comes to nearly Rs 52 lakh.”

