A candidate for the forthcoming Meghalaya elections was among four persons killed in the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Sunday, February 18 that took place at East Garo Hills. National Congress Party (NCP) 43-year-old candidate Jonathone N Sangma, along with his personal security officer and two party workers were killed in the IED explosion. Police claimed that the suspected terrorists operating in the area are believed to be behind the blast. The tragic incident occurred when the NCP candidate along with his confidants was returning from the election campaign. The Garo National Liberation Army, considered as a terrorist outfit in the state’s South and East Garo Hills district was campaigning against the NCP candidate Sangma.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma was quick to respond to the attack, he condoled the death of the NCP candidate, and wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened to hear about the unexpected loss of Jonathone Sangma. My heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones. The blood of innocent spilt by the enemies of the state will not disturb peace in Meghalaya.” The working President of the Meghalaya Congress Unit and Member of Parliament, Vincent Pala said, “We strongly condemn the incident and we stand by NCP candidate, Jonathone’s family at this moment. These incidents shouldn’t take place in a state like Meghalaya.”

Jonathone, known as a social welfare activist who was contesting from Williamnagar assembly seat, he was the President of NCP’s East Garo Hills unit. In the last election as well he faced several attacks. The insurgency in Meghalaya is a current conflict between India and numerous separatist rebel groups, which is fuelled by demands of the Khasi, Synteng and Gora people for an independent state. Meghalaya goes to the polls on February 27 along with Nagaland.