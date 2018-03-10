Approximately 30,000 farmers continued their march from Nashik to Mumbai for the fourth day on Friday, March 9 in order to enunciate perversity outside the state legislature against the government's response to the distress in the state's farm sector. Some of the demands of the farmers include the transfer of forest land to tillers, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, farm loan waiver, compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre to farmers hit by hailstorm and pink bollworm.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party was busy with the sworn in ceremony of Biplab Kumar Deb, the new chief minister of Tripura, approximately 30,000 farmers continued their march from Nashik to Mumbai for the fourth day on Friday, March 9 in order to enunciate perversity outside the state legislature against the government’s response to the distress in the state’s farm sector. The mammoth rally was organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha (ABKS) which is affiliated with the CPM. The march began on Tuesday from CBS Chowk in Nashik.

Some of the demands of the farmers include farm loan waiver, the, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, the recommendations concentrated on “faster and more inclusive growth” for farmers, improving quality and cost competitiveness of farm commodities. Other demands were the transfer of forest land to tillers, compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre to farmers hit by hailstorm and pink bollworm, and putting a stop to sharing the state’s water with Gujarat. According to a report in the national daily, Indian Express, one lakh people are expected to be part of the monolithic rally.

Understanding the backdrop of the pitfalls faced by the Maharashtra farmers, the state is estimated to have produced 1.1 million tonnes of tur this year vis-a-vis to only 440,00 tonnes in 2015-16. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for tur has been fixed at Rs 5,050 per quintal but farm activists and experts say farmers are being compelled to sell for Rs3,000-3,500 to traders since the current regime procurement agencies claim they do not have adequate infrastructure to store tur upon this scale.

