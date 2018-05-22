National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Gujarat state government following the reports of a Dalit ragpicker being beaten to death by 5 unknown people in Rajkot district's Shaper town. The commission has directed the chief secretary to submit the report within 4 weeks. Gujarat government has announced compensation of Rs 8.5 lakh to the victim’s family and given an assurance that the guilty would not be spared.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of media report about the death of Dalit leader allegedly beaten up by unknown men for collecting garbage in Gujarat’s Rajkot district. The commission has directed Gujarat’s chief secretary to submit the report within 4 weeks. “The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media report that a 40-year-old Dalit ragpicker was beaten to death at Shapar village in Rajkot district on 20 May, allegedly over the issue of collecting scraps in the area”, the commission said in a statement.

According to a report, the local police have registered an offence of murder and other charges against 5 unidentified persons under the IPC and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The incident came to light after the deceased’s struggling wife lodged complaint with the police.

The victim, identified as Mukesh Vaniya, a resident of Parnala village of Surendranagar district of Gujarat, along with his wife and an acquaintance, were picking through garbage near Radadiya Industries in the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation. 5 unidentified persons from the factory had an altercation with the victims and all 3 ragpickers were allegedly beaten up by them. A report further suggests that after beating them, the women were sent back while the victim was held captive by the accused. When the women returned with some other persons, they found the victim lying on the ground. Vaniya was taken to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Speaking to media about the incident, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the area said that they found wounds on the body of Mukesh Vaniya which could have been caused by blunt objects like sticks. It further stated that the investigation into the matter is underway. Notably, the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

Venting anger over the incident, Gujarat’s Vadgam MLA and Dalit rights crusader Jignesh Mevani took to Twitter and said, “Mukesh Vaniya belonging to a scheduled caste was miserably thrashed and murdered by owners in Rajkot and his wife was brutally beaten up.” He also added a hashtag # GujaratIsNotSafe4Dalit.

According to the latest State Crime Record Bureau data, the number of crimes against Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes members has recorded a steady growth in the last 10 years. The number of cases registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, went up to 101 last year from 53 in 2008. It was 99 in 2016.

