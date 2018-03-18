The Kerala police denied his request and asked George to approach the court as it cannot directly file a case as per the laws mentioned in the complaint. The allegations were raised after Shone George filed a complaint against Kottayam MP Jose K Mani's wife Nisha Jose, who had allegedly painted Shone George's image in a bad light in her book, 'The Other Side of This Life'.

After Kerala Legislator PC George’s son Shone George, who approached Kerala police against Kottayam MP Jose K Mani’s wife Nisha Jose, who had allegedly defamed Shone George’s image in her book, the police have now denied to register a case in this matter. The Kerala police denied his request and asked George to approach the court as it cannot directly file a case as per the laws mentioned in the complaint. The allegations were raised after Shone George filed a complaint against Kottayam MP Jose K Mani’s wife Nisha Jose, who had allegedly painted Shone George’s image in a bad light in her book, ‘The Other Side of This Life’. Shone George also claimed that her book had also led to defamatory remarks against him on social media. As per reports, Nisha in her memoir had said a politician’s son had sexually harassed her during a train journey.

Shone George has demanded police investigation as even without disclosing the name of the person, Nisha has caused humiliation to him and has left enough clues that point towards him. “I didn’t do anything wrong, as a citizen I have the right to expose the truth. If it was me, she should file a complaint against me, if it was not me she should say it out in the open. I am sure that I didn’t do what she alleged,” the news minute quoted Shone as saying. The incident that has mentioned in the memoir happened in 2012.

According to Shone, he and Nisha both used to work for the same party. They were going to attend a party meeting in Thiruvananthapuram where they boarded in the same train. The same incident has been mentioned in the memoir. He further added that nothing like what she has mentioned had ever happened. On the contrary, Nisha claimed that the man continued to initiate conversation with her and irritated her throughout the journey. She further revealed that she had complained to the TTE, but nobody took any action and avoided the situation saying they do not want to intervene. Being from the same political front was another reason that TTE washed hands from the matter.

