Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, today downplayed speculation about changing political dynamics, saying that his decision to attend the Iftar party hosted by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Friday was “nothing political.”

“Many people are invited to such Iftar parties. What connection does it have with politics? We also hold an Iftar party and invite everyone,” he said.

After a five-year absence, Nitish Kumar returned to the RJD’s Iftar party. Mr Kumar abandoned Bihar’s Grand Alliance, or Mahagathbandhan, in 2017 to join the BJP as an ally.

The Chief Minister’s attendance at the Iftar feast sparked conjecture that it was a harbinger of yet another political reversal. In Bihar, alliance partners Janata Dal United (JDU) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are at odds on a number of topics, including caste-based census, NDA leadership, liquor ban, and law and order.

Awadhesh Narayan Singh, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, and Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) were among those who attended the Iftar party.

Tejashwi Yadav, when asked about Nitish Kumar’s participation, remarked that it is a custom that everyone attends the Iftar celebration.

“We have given invitations to all the people whether it is from BJP, JDU or LJP and it has been a tradition that everyone participates in the Iftar party,” he added.