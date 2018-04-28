Puducherry governor Kiran Bedi is facing mounting criticism from the people of the Union Territory for making changes in the process to procure free rice under welfare scheme. Bedi in her statement has clarified that the distribution of free rice to villagers in the region will be stopped if villages are not free from open defecation and garbage. She has given a 4-week ultimatum which will end on May 31.

Sparking a fresh controversy, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has announced a decision to suspend the supply of rice to villagers across Union territory as the people in the area continue to practice open defecation and disposing of garbage in the open area. Bedi reportedly has given a 4-week ultimatum which will end on May 31. Speaking to media, she said, “Free distribution of rice shall be conditional to the certification of the village being open defecation free and free of strewn garbage and plastics by submitting a joint certificate given by the MLA and the Commune Commissioner to the Civil Supplies Commissioner.”

“I am very anguished at the slow pace of rural sanitation. Last two years, I have not seen local representatives and concerned public officials determined to make rural Puducherry clean within a time frame. I am sorry this cannot go on. This was the 155 th Morning Weekend Round Of Team Raj Nivas spanning over the last two years. Yet we have not transformed in proportion to the effort and energy that has gone into. In all our rural visits we have seen community leaders putting forth various demands on behalf of the people, but I have never seen any of them impatient at cleaning up the village in their constituency. Which is the cause of several diseases also in the village through contamination of water,” Bedi added. Notably, the decision from the Governor came after her rural management team called Raj Nivas made its 155 th round to Mannadipet village of the region. It is believed that this new imposition will affect the majority of the people residing in Puducherry.

This statement from the governor has drawn sharp criticism from many officials. Expressing anger over Bedi’s statement, Retired IAS officer, MG Devasahayam claimed that this latest statement is in direct conflict with Article 21 of the Constitution that guarantees right to life. He also added that this statement further violates Article 47 which directs the State to raise the level of nutrition and the standard of living and to improve public health as among its primary duties.

This is not the first time that Bedi has come under the spotlight of media. Earlier also, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had charged the governor for putting an obstruction in the implementation of welfare schemes. Talking to reporters, the Chief Minister had said that the Lt Governor wanted the government to go for direct benefit transfer scheme instead of supplying rice to card-holders and deposit the cash equivalent in bank accounts of beneficiaries.

