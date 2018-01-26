While addressing a Republic Day parade, Kerala Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam said that political and communal hatred and terrorism have no place in a democratic society. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and several high-ranking officials were also present on the occasion. He urged the gathering to be on guard against actions which lower the image of the state.

Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam on Friday said that political and communal hatred and terrorism have no place in a democratic society. Sathasivam stated this while addressing a Republic Day parade here at the Central Stadium. He urged the gathering to be on guard against actions which lower the image of the state. “It is necessary to think of the areas where we need to improve. We are at times disturbed by the tendency of some of our youth falling prey to political and communal feuds. “More disturbing is the alleged participation of some people in terror outfits both in India and outside,” said Sathasivam.

“It is true that the strong institutions of democracy that our Constitution has given us will step in to safeguard during any crisis, but we must always be on our guard against the slightest action that threatens our harmony,” added the Governor. Sathasivam said, “as we celebrate the everlasting wisdom of our Constitution and call to mind the deep commitments and values that unite us as a nation, let us remember that each one of us has a role to play in the promise and future of India.” “We are sure that all of us will stand united and use our character, hard work, participation and commitment to building a richer, more progressive, more powerful and super-charged India,” the Governor said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and several high-ranking officials were also present on the occasion. Vijayan’s cabinet colleagues took the salute at 13 district headquarters, while numerous state, central and private organisations also unfurled the Indian tricolour across the state. RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat unfurled the Tricolour at a CBSE school in Palakkad, while the state government had clearly indicated that it should be done only by the institution head or elected representatives of the people. Top state BJP and RSS leaders also attended the function.

However, the school authorities pointed out that the CBSE schools do not come under the direct jurisdiction of the state government. Bhagwat created a stir on last Independence Day when he unfurled the Tricolour at a state-supported school.