Union Minister of State with Independent Charge in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri assured the residents of Delhi that the government will not cut any trees in South Delhi for the redevelopment of government colonies. Speaking to media, Puri said that both NBCC and the CPWD has been directed to issue a new plan for building colonies avoiding deforestation. The statement from Puri came after its decision received severe criticism from several environmental activists, local political leaders and citizens.

After receiving complaints from scores of people about deforestation in the national capital, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that no more trees will be cut in the process of redevelopment of 7 colonies in South Delhi area. The minister also said that the government will take all necessary steps in order to ensure that Delhi’s green cover will not get damage and further decisions will be taken to enhance it. Speaking to media about the development, Puri added that the 2 organisations namely NBCC and the CPWD who has been given the responsibility to work on the development project will soon roll out a new design to avoid cutting of trees.

An official statement stated that a couple of trees will be transplanted in the other nearby region and the NBCC will take full responsibility for the acquisition of tress relocation or transplantation equipment and for engaging service of trained people in this respect.

According to a report, Puri statement came just a few days after he chaired a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, DDA vice-chairman Udai Pratap Singh, NBCC CMD Anoop Kumar Mittal, CPWD DG Abhai Sinha and HUA secretary D S Mishra on the ongoing issue.

If one looks closely, the Centre had announced that it will soon be cutting as many as 14,000 trees for building over 25,000 flats for government employees in 7 colonies. The decision received severe criticism from scores of environmental activist, politician and citizens. When the media confronted HUA secretary DS Mishra on the issue, he quickly responded by assuring that not a single tree will be cut for the purpose of redevelopment of government colonies in Delhi.

Reportedly, during the meeting, a decision was taken to cut several trees and plant 1 million trees ranging from 8 to 12 feet height in several parts of the capital with NBCC planting 25,000; CPWD – 50,000; DDA- 10 lakh and DMRC-20,000.

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App

Read More