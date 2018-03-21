A 15-year-old Class 9 student of Ahlcon Public School committed suicide on Tuesday evening at her Noida home in sector 52. The girl was found hanging inside her home by her parents. An FIR has been registered against the teachers. The parents have also alleged that the girl was harassed by some teachers and her low grades have pushed her to take the extreme step.

A 15-year-old Class 9 student of Ahlcon Public School committed suicide on Tuesday evening at her Noida home in sector 52. The girl was found hanging inside her home by her parents. As per reports, the girl had failed her examinations and her family had blamed her two teachers at a private school in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, Phase-III for pressurising her too much. An FIR has been registered against the teachers. The parents have also alleged that the girl was harassed by some teachers and her low grades have pushed her to take the extreme step. The authorities of the east Delhi school did not respond to the allegations.

The family members had left the girl alone at home as they were out for some work. When they came back, they found the house locked from inside. After having no response to the repeated calls made to the girl, they broke open the door where they found her hanging from a ceiling fan. The girl was then rushed to Kailash Hospital where she was declared dead. According to the doctor at Kailash Hospital, “15-year-old girl was brought to us, on arrival her pulse & blood pressure were un-recordable, we tried to revive her but couldn’t. Cause of death can be known after postmortem.”

Noida: 15-year-old allegedly committed suicide yesterday, family alleges it was due to low marks & harassment by teachers that led her to take this step. The girl was a 9th standard student at Ahlcon Public School in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, Phase-III. pic.twitter.com/2a65idq1k6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2018

She told me her SST teachers touch her inappropriately, I said since I'm also a teacher I can say they can't do it,might be a mistake but she said, 'I'm scared of them,no matter how well I write they'll fail me.' Ultimately they failed her in SST. School killed her: Father #Noida pic.twitter.com/Cidqvfz0L1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2018

15-year-old girl was brought to us, on arrival her pulse & blood pressure were un-recordable, we tried to revive her but couldn't. Cause of death can be known after postmortem: Doctor, Kailash Hospital, where girl was admitted after she was found hanging from a railing #Noida pic.twitter.com/5lQlFus01h — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2018

After the investigation, the police found no suicide note. The police said they will confirm the reason of her death after the postmortem reports. Deceased father also revealed that the girl was also physically harassed by her SST teacher. He said, “She told me her SST teachers touch her inappropriately, I said since I’m also a teacher I can say they can’t do it, might be a mistake but she said, ‘I’m scared of them, no matter how well I write they’ll fail me.’ Ultimately they failed her in SST. School killed her.” The family also revealed that the girl was a good dancer and was learning classical dancing.

The school authorities have also interfered in the matter and has stated that it is indeed an unfortunate incident. “It’s an unfortunate incident. The school has been following promotion policies of CBSE. Let me make it clear that she had not failed, a re-test was scheduled. We will cooperate with probe agencies,” said Principal, Ahlcon Public School Mayur Vihar-III.

ALSO READ: Petrol bomb hurled at BJP district secretary’s house in Coimbatore, investigation underway

It's an unfortunate incident. School has been following promotion policies of CBSE. Let me make it clear that she had not failed, a re-test was scheduled. We will cooperate with probe agencies: Principal, Ahlcon Public School Mayur Vihar -III #Delhi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2018

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh police rescue 2 minors who were raped for 15 days; 7 arrested, 2 absconding

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: 140 air purifiers bought for PMO, other govt offices in last 3 years to combat pollution

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App