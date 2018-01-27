The employees said that the rally was a good experience and it motivated them to shun their sedentary lifestyle and opt for a healthy way of life. Hari Om Chauhan, one of the cyclists, said it was a great escape from the routine hectic life. He said while they were passing through Maha Maya flyover, there was a huge traffic jam but they comfortably crossed the area on their bicycles. In the past few months, the air pollution levels in the national capital have shot up to such a level that health experts declared a health emergency.

The Pollution in New Delhi and the extended National Capital Region (NCR) is rising at an alarming rate and soon people would be seen walking around with oxygen cylinders on their backs to counter the problem. According to experts, a person would need at least five oxygen cylinders a day to survive the pollution. Rising pollution levels in Delhi have become a major cause of ailments, including a decrease in lung immunity, premature birth, strokes, heart and other lung diseases. According to a report by World Health Organisation (WHO), 92% of world’s population, including India, lives in areas where air quality is below acceptable standards.

On Thursday morning, more than 55 corporate employees from Noida came together for a green cause by participating in a rally. The cyclists started from Noida Sector 16 Metro Station and crossed areas like Film City, Botanical Garden Metro Station, Sector 18 Metro Station and Jaypee Underpass flyover. They said the main aim of the rally was to encourage people to public transport and ditch their personal vehicles.

“We covered a distance of 31km. The aim of the ride was to promote the cause of clean and green Noida. We wanted to encourage people to use public modes of transportation rather than travelling in their personal vehicles. We spoke to joggers at the Noida Authority Park and educated them on how one can keep the city clean and green. We also advised them to take bicycles to work,” Shwetank Singh, one of the riders told TOI.

The employees said that the rally was a good experience and it motivated them to shun their sedentary lifestyle and opt for a healthy way of life. Hari Om Chauhan, one of the cyclists, said it was a great escape from the routine hectic life. He said while they were passing through Maha Maya flyover, there was a huge traffic jam but they comfortably crossed the area on their bicycles. “We could see it in the eyes of people driving cars, they must be thinking ‘kaash humare paas bhi cycle hoti abhi’.

Since the rally was organised a day before the Republic Day, we all were in a patriotic mood and kept chanting Bharat Mata ki jai,” Chauhan said. In the past few months, the air pollution levels in the national capital have shot up to such a level that health experts declared a health emergency. Senior doctors advised citizens to wear face masks before going out.