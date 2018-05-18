The Noida Crime Branch’s Special Operation Group (SOG) was dissolved on Friday, May 18 after internal messages about alleged bribery and collection of money from local businessmen and traders became public. The list which was leaked out on WhatsApp groups, which mentioned collections of Rs 3000-Rs 10,000 from various fuel stations, hotel and restaurant owners, cement manufacturers and developers.

The Noida Crime Branch’s Special Operation Group (SOG) was dissolved after an internal list of cops involved in alleged kickbacks and collections went viral on messaging app WhatsApp. The list was revealed by local businessmen and traders, which prompted Gautam Budh Nagar SSP Ajay Pal Sharma to dissolve SOG and also sent 16 cops to police line with immediate effect on Friday, May 18. According to a report published by India.com, one of the cops of the SOP sent the list of collections to the Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh after an argument broke out between them over the distribution of money.

“An inquiry has been initiated by SP city. As a result of the complaint, the special operation group (SOG) has been dissolved. The entire team comprising 18 policemen have been sent to district lines. Those whose name was prominent will be dismissed. But that’s subject to the enquiry report,” said Sharma.

The list which was leaked out on WhatsApp groups, mentioned collections of Rs 3000-Rs 10,000 from various fuel stations, hotel and restaurant owners, cement manufacturers and developers. It also mentions cash distribution among inspectors, cops and also used to buy weapons and airfare for SOG teams for operation in Bihar.

The SOG is a unit of crime branch which conducts special operations. It also reports to the crime branch and to the SSP directly. According to media reports, there have been reports of extortion by the same unit. This time, the case is being monitored by himself.

