A Noida based girl on Saturday, July 7, committing suicide after falling from the 3rd floor of the GIP mall. According to media reports, the deceased was the resident of Baroula. The cops have sent the body of the girl for the autopsy.

According to media reports, the police is yet to ascertain the victim and the reason for her suicide

A 24-year-old girl in on Saturday morning, July 7, committing suicide by jumping off the top floor in Noida’s GIP mall. The police arrived at the spot and took her body for autopsy. The deceased named Shivangi was a resident of Uttar Pradesh’ Baroula village. Her body was found by the police. The police, who later discovered her suicide note, said the girl was sad over her relationship with a boy whom she wanted to marry. This is a developing story.

According to a report published by Zee news, the note further said that the boy was not speaking to the victim for more than 2 days, which forced her to take such an extreme step.

A probe is underway into the incident. The GIP Mall is situated in Sector 39-A of Noida. People who were around the area immediately created a havoc after the incident took place.

ALSO READ: Minor detained for raping 8-year-old sister in Delhi while parents were away

Recently, controversy sparked after 11 members of a family were found dead at their residence in the north Delhi’s Burari. According to media reports, Police recovered 11 notebooks in which religious rituals were written in Hindi.

It was shown that the family performed a hawan just before the deaths and family ordered food from outside. 8 mobile phones belonging to the family were found taped and were hidden in a drawer, reported Hindustan Times. The murder has triggered controversy and there’s still ambiguity behind their cause of death.

ALSO READ: Delhi Burari mass suicide: See photos where the family seems happy and normal

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App

Read More