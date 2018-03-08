On March 7, the Noida police busted sex racket that was being operated in a massage parlour situated in Noida Sector 18. Following a tip-off, the police raised the Medanta massage parlour and arrested around 12 girls along with seven men. Raiding the massage parlour, the Noida police arrested all the people present in the Medanta massage parlour. As per sources, the police were acting on a tip-off. This is not the first sex racket that has been busted by the police officials in the Delhi-NCR.

Raiding the massage parlour, the Noida police arrested all the people present in the Medanta massage parlour. A case has also been registered in the regard with the Noida Sector 20 police station. This is not the first sex racket that has been busted by the police officials in the Delhi-NCR. Just a few months back, the Delhi police nabbed Geeta Arora alias Sonu Punjaban, who was said to running one of the biggest sex rackets in the city. The police arrested Sonu Punjaban on December 24, 2017.

The arrest of Punjaban came in after a minor 13-year-old girl alleged that she was brutally beaten up by Sonu Punjaban and also drugged. The girl also claimed that Sonu was forcing the girl into prostitution. Earlier in 2011, Sonu was booked under the charges of stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). As per reports, the arrested women included a Russian girl who was also rescued by the police. The other two women were from Delhi and West Bengal. Tha arrested women claimed that they were promised a monthly allowance of Rs 16,000. As per police reports, the chief accused identified as Kurian Tharayil Jacob is a businessman. As per sources, Jacob used to bring the female sex workers from Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta and also Russia on an agreement for payment of Rs 16,000 per day.

