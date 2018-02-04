Jitendra Yadav, who was shot in his neck by the sub-inspector, is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of Fortis Hospital, Noida. The police retracted their initial claim of an encounter after the victim's kin reported the matter to media and higher authorities. SSP Love Kumar said, "This is certainly not a case of an encounter. Prima facie it seems a case of personal enmity. We are verifying everything."

A sub-inspector with Noida Police was sent to jail on Sunday for fatally injuring a youngster by firing gunshots at him in Sector 122 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night. Four other policemen who were present during the incident have also been suspended with immediate effect, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Love Kumar told media. Uttar Pradesh Police took swift cognisance of the matter after the family members of the victim alleged an attempt of a fake encounter on him.

Speaking to media, SSP Love Kumar said, “The 4 policemen have been suspended with immediate effect. We have seized service revolver of the sub-inspector who fired the gunshots and sent him to jail. Besides sending the accused trainee sub-inspector to jail, the role of other three policemen, two constables and a sub-inspector, is being investigated. All four of them remain suspended.”

#Noida: Family alleges that a Policeman shot one of their member, late last night, in Sector-122, say. 'it was done for no reason.' SSP Love Kumar says, 'youth is under treatment, cannot say anything until investigation is done.' pic.twitter.com/4PaspwSMh6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 4, 2018

#Noida: Jitendra Yadav's family alleges he was shot in a 'fake' encounter by Police, say, 'it was done because of our caste.' Jitendra was shot last night in Sec-122 and is currently admitted at Fortis, where heavy security is deployed at present. pic.twitter.com/Ev9YFfPnNm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 4, 2018

Jitendra Yadav, who was shot in his neck by the sub-inspector, is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of Fortis Hospital, Noida. The police retracted their initial claim of an encounter after the victim’s kin reported the matter to media and higher authorities. SSP Love Kumar said, “This is certainly not a case of an encounter. Prima facie it seems a case of personal enmity. We are verifying everything.”

According to reports, the man who was shot is a gym owner and the sub-inspector is a client of his gym. SSP Love Kumar said, “Prima facie it looks like a case of personal enmity. During the probe, it was found that the trainee sub-inspector knew the elder brother of the man who was shot.” He further added, “Staff communicated to me that there had been some argument with the man (who was shot) during which the sub-inspector shot at him and they are taking him to the hospital.”

This is certainly not a case of encounter. Prima facie it seems a case of personal enmity. We are verifying everything.: SSP Love Kumar on man shot at by police in Sector 122 in Noida last night pic.twitter.com/bCHhb2Wi8R — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 4, 2018

Earlier on Saturday night, Jitendra Yadav along with his friend got into an altercation with the sub-inspector, who shot them with his service revolver. Jitendra sustained a neck wound while his friend took the gunshot on his leg. Enraged family members took their ordeal to media after they were told its a case of an encounter.