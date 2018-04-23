In a joint encounter carried by UP Special Task Force (STF) and the UP Police, a wanted criminal, identified as Balraj Bhati, with a bounty of Rs 2.50 lakh was killed on Monday morning at around 11:15 AM. After the forces were alerted, STF along with police authorities blocked all the exits in the area. During the encounter, the criminal faced several injuries and died while being taken to the hospital.

In a bid to restore the peace and harmony in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, the police authorities have reportedly tightened the noose around the criminals spreading violence in the state. Recently, in a joint encounter carried by UP Special Task Force (STF) and the UP Police, a wanted criminal, identified as Balraj Bhati, with a bounty of Rs 2.50 lakh was killed on Monday morning at around 11:15 AM. The following encounter is being perceived a major victory for the security agencies of the state. As per reports, UP, Haryana and Delhi police had already issued a lookout notice for the gangster.

Confirming the encounter, SSP Abhishek Singh said that the criminal, Bhati, was wanted in many states. Commenting on the matter, STF said that from past few days they had been on Bhati’s hunt, which ended with his encounter on April 23. Working on a tip-off that Bhati had been hiding in Sector-49 on Noida. The reports added that Balraj Bhati along with his friends was planning to execute a heist in the area. After the forces were alerted, STF along with police authorities blocked all the exits in the area. Spotting the STF officers, the criminals opened gunfire. As per sources over 60 rounds were fired. During the encounter, the criminal faced several injuries and died while being taken to the hospital. However, two of his associates managed to flee the area.

Reports suggest that the criminal was a native of Bulandshahr in UP. Before becoming a wanted criminal, Bhati also worked as a constable in Delhi police. During that time, Bhati was charged with killing a man. After being removed from Delhi police, he joined the crime world.

