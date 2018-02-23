In a shocking incident from the sector 15 area of Noida, a 22-year-old youth tried to rape a minor and paid her Rs 13 to keep mum. The 7-year-old however, told her family about the incident and a police complaint was lodged against the accused, who is absconding. The police is on a manhunt for the accused and an investigation is underway in the case.

In a shocking incident reported from the sector 15 area of Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, a 22-year-old attempted to rape a minor and gave her Rs 13 to keep shut. The 7-year-old girl, however, told her family about the incident and a complaint was launched against the accused. This is yet another case of minor assault in Uttar Pradesh. The state has seen an unprecedented rise in crime against minor and women in the past few months. The accused a 22-year-old allegedly gave the money to the victim and told her to not inform anyone about his misdeed.

The incident happened in the Naya Bans area of Noida sector-15 where the girl lives with her parents and four elder brothers. The victim who hails from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh was allegedly called by the accused who has been identified as Dilshad to his room on the pretext of watching television. He tried to rape the 7-year-old at his room and gave her Rs 13 when she threatened to inform her family about the crime. The accused is a labour who is fleeing after the girl’s family filed a complaint against him.

ALSO READ: 18-year-old girl burnt to death alive by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao

The Uttar Pradesh police are currently on a manhunt for the accused who is yet to be tracked. A case for attempt to rape and Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered against the absconding accused. The incident comes to light amid the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath widely claiming that the state is the safest in terms of crime against women and children. According to the National Crime Bureau data, Uttar Pradesh recorded 9.5% of the total crimes reported across the country. 49,262 out of 3,38,954 cases of crime against the woman were reported from Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Najeeb case: ABVP members file complaint, allege defamatory posters put up against them in JNU

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App