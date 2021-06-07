The journey of North East Headline news portal from zero to top in the ladder begins with a suggestion, concept to be successful, regardless of what. The cumulative initiatives of the team as well as handling members in company lead to the success of a news firm.

There are very couple of information news sites available that dedicatedly supplies information along with details pertaining to the North eastern states proactively. Koushik began this info network as he preferred to share genuine info per along with every corner of Northeast.

Northeast Headline is not simply sharing basic news but all sorts of details that includes COVID information, Health and also wellness relevant information, mainly focusing the north-eastern region of india and also economy relevant news, sports info, political affairs, national updates and much more. Koushik das took practically half a year to configuration this info channel as well as currently he has greater than 10000 site visitors monthly on his website. He has plan his workplace which has higher than a required amount of team mates from different parts of North eastern states.

As a director of Northeast Headline ,plays a vital role in the success of the media platform as he existed when his news firm was in the initial phase and he will certainly be there where other will certainly go and come. Regardless of what, he can not leave the guiding of his ship. Koushik Das is one such founders of North East Headline, a news media firm. He has seen various ups as well as downs while making his information firm as well as himself established. The trip was tough however his commitment and also passion in the direction of his job assisted him amass success.