Asking what “preventive” and “corrective” steps had been taken in relation to a proposed “dharam sansad” in Roorkee on Wednesday, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary to record the state’s position that no “untoward situation” or “unacceptable statements” would occur.

“We will hold the Secretary (Home), Chief Secretary and the IG concerned responsible if something untoward happens despite your assurance. We are putting it on record now… You know what are the preventive measures to be taken. Don’t make us say again and again,” Uttarakhand Deputy Advocate General Jatinder Kumar Sethi was told by a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Abhay S Oka, and C T Ravikumar.

The bench was hearing a petition seeking action against a dharam sansad held in Una (Himachal Pradesh) on April 17-19 when Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioners, notified the court that a similar event was scheduled to take place in Roorkee on Wednesday.

“Counsel for the state of Uttarakhand submits that all preventive measures have been taken as exposited in the decisions of this court… and the concerned authorities are more than confident that no untoward situation or unacceptable statements are made during such event. And whatever is necessary in terms of the decisions of this court, all such steps will be taken by the concerned authority. We direct the Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand, to place the above position on record and also to state about the corrective measures taken by the concerned authorities as and when required before the next date of hearing,” they said.

Despite the court’s “repeated pronouncements” on the issue and “precautionary” and “corrective” measures to be taken, “things are happening” on the ground, according to the court.