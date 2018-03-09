In a move to make laws more stringent against rape convicts, the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday approved the bill following which anybody who will be found guilty of raping girls below 12 years of age will be liable for the death penalty or an imprisonment for years not less than 14. The move by the Rajasthan government has come after similar action was taken by the Madhya Pradesh government in 2017.

According to a leading daily, The Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2018, seeks to add section 376-AA in the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The amended law will be defined as “Punishment for rape on a woman up to twelve years of age. Whoever commits rape on a woman up to twelve years of age shall be punished with death, or rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than fourteen years but which may extend to imprisonment for life which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person’s natural life, and shall also be liable to fine”.

This is not the only move taken by the Rajasthan state government to tackle rape cases and take action in such crimes. As per reports, in the coming days, it might happen that a similar action may be taken for tackling gangrape cases. In a statement made by the government in this regard, it said that it has come to the notice of the state government that cases of child rape and child gang-rape are occurring frequently, and is turning the life of the victims into hell.

