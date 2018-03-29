In a video from Kerala, a nursing attendant was caught at his cruel best with an elderly patient at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The accused attendant could easily be heard threatening the patient in the video that went viral. The hospital authorities have taken the cognizance of the matter and have suspended the nursing attendant. The investigations are underway to ascertain if other elderly patients were also being tormented by the nursing staff.

Once again a video highlighting the cruelty faced by the elderly people at old age homes has hit the internet. In a video from Kerala that surfaced from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, shows a nursing attendant at his cruel best with an elderly patient. In the spine-chilling video, the attendant is seen twisting the fingers of the old lady who is lying on the bed in the medical college. From a few sounds which were recorded in video, the attendant could easily be heard threatening the patient if she fails to behave properly.

Soon after the video that highlights the pains faced by the elderly patients went viral, the concerned authorities took the cognizance and launched a probe into the matter. As per reports, the accused nursing attendant has been suspended from his post till the investigations complete their course. In the video that went viral, the elderly patient, who was being tortured by the nursing staff, was also heard crying and asking for mercy. However, the cold-hearted staff gave a deaf ear to all the loud cries and continued with the torture.

UPDATING…

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App