VSSUT Odisha: Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Odisha’s Sambalpur reportedly issued a notice to the female students of their college to not speak with the male students. The notice was issued by the university forbidding the female students from talking to boys on the side of the road inside the campus. The university is now saying that the notice was initially issued by Rohini Hall of Residence, one of the hostels in the college campus. According to the reports, the notice was issued by the vice chancellor of the college stating that the female students of Rohini Hall Residence are not allowed to talk to the male students on the roadside in the campus.

However, the university says the safety of girl students is its prime importance. Following criticism from parents and other organisations, the vice chancellor came for a cover-up and said that the notice was issued keeping in view the security of female students. The college’s public relation in-charge Professor P C Swain told a local TV channel about receiving complaints from parents and police regarding overcrowding in the hostel campus.

In the recent past, educational institutions have been in the news for issuing bizarre diktats.

The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology had also informed the parents of the students to prevent their sons and daughters to not engage in conversation with the male students in the university.

