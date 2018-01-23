On Tuesday, family members of the gangrape victim protested and staged a roadblock with her dead body on NH-26 and demanded the justice for her. In the gang-rape case four Human Rights Protection Cell officers were alleged to abduct the victim. This incident happened on 10th October 2017 and victim was continuously demanding for the justice. But on Monday evening she gave up on hopes for justice and committed suicide.

Gangrape victim in Odisha has committed suicide on Monday afternoon, which gave a critical turn to the Kunduli gangrape rape case, in which four Human Rights Protection Cell officers were alleged. Class 10th student of Sarispadar village in Koraput committed suicide in her house. After the Incident, victims family members staged a roadblock at NH-26 with the dead body, and they are continuously demanding for the justice. Protesters are continuously demanding the arrest of the miscreants and the doctor at Cuttack Medical College, who stated in his medical report that the girl was not raped, should be immediately dismissed.

The situation is currently tensed at Masaguda as the victim’s family is not ready to move from the National Highway 26. This incident of gang rape happened on 10th October 2017, when the victim was returning home from Kunduli market when she was allegedly abducted and by four persons who she said were in uniform. After the cognizance of the matter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had ordered a judicial probe as well as in investigation by the Crime Branch into the incident on November 8. But there was no outcome came out of the investigations.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Narahari Nayak said, “We are trying to convince the family members for the post-mortem of the girl but so far they have refused. They are demanding immediate action against all accused, including the doctor. They allege that the doctor signed the medical report under pressure. Senior police officers are on the spot and we are trying to bring the situation under control.”

“They informed the local police. We took her to Kunduli Community Health Centre where the doctors declared her brought dead,” the SDPO said.