A temple in Odisha has for the first time in 400 years allowed men to enter the premise and touch the five idols. According to the tradition, only Dalit women were allowed to enter the Panchubarahi temple and touch the deities and perform rituals. While the cause of breaking the long tradition is due to the menace of rising sea level.

Breaking the 400-year-old tradition in the state of Odisha, men were allowed to touch the five idols of Panchubarahi temple for the first time. Earlier, only Dalit women were allowed to touch the idols and men were forbidden even to enter the temple. According to reports in a leading news agency, on the 20th of April, the women priests of the temple allowed five men to enter the temple and touch the idols to relocate them to a different place inside the temple, due to the menace of the rising sea levels, which might affect the Satabhaya village.

Moreover, the temple has a unique tradition of allowing five Dalit women priests looking after it and the daily puja and preparations are done by only married Dalit women from the village. And in 400 years, there has not been any deviation from the long going tradition. The reason for breaking the tradition is the rising sea levels of the Bay of Bengal and as the shifting of the idols could not be done by the women priests, they had to take help from the men. Meanwhile, the idols are said to be 1.5 tonnes each and are sculptured from black stones. Reports say that the idols have been shifted 12 km inland from their earlier location.

ALSO READ: People turned into lab rats for Rs 500! 21 people admitted to hospital in Rajasthan after undergoing clinical trials

The villagers said that the women priests have performed rituals to purify the idols. People in the region believe that the deities protect them from natural disasters. While the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the World Bank has set up a project to rehabilitate the residents of the disappearing seaside villages. Under the Odisha Disaster Recovery Project, many people will be relocated and new houses will be provided to them. Reports say the Satabhaya village is being engulfed by the sea each passing day and its area has been reduced from 350 sq km to 140 sq km since 1930.

ALSO READ: 16 Naxalites neutralised in Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra, operation underway

After 400 yrs, men were allowed to touch the 5 idols in Ma Panchubarahi temple in Kendrapara's Satabhaya village for a day on April 20, as the temple had to be relocated due to rising sea level.Only Dalit women have rights to perform rituals or touch deities in the temple #Odisha pic.twitter.com/mu21mSq4AS — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2018

ALSO READ: Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: Congress releases 2nd list, CM to contest from Badami as well

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App