Opposition parties submit a 4-page memorandum to the governor, calls for protests till the formation of CWMB. A delegation of opposition parties led by DMK working president, MK Stalin met with Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Rajbhavan today and urged him to intervene in setting up of the Cauvery Water Management Board. The Memorandum to the Tamil Nadu Governor was signed by political parties like the DMK, DK, INC, MDMK, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, VCK, MMK, farmer and trade organizations.

A delegation of opposition parties led by DMK working president, MK Stalin met with Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Rajbhavan today and urged him to intervene in setting up of the Cauvery Water Management Board. The delegation also submitted a 4 page memorandum that called upon the governor “to use his constitutional office to convey the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu to the Government of India and impress upon them the urgency in setting up the Cauvery Water Management Board without waiting till 3 May 2018, and to immediately withdraw the clarification petition filed before the Hon’ble Supreme Court”.

The Memorandum to the Tamil Nadu Governor was signed by political parties like the DMK, DK, INC, MDMK, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, VCK, MMK, farmer and trade organizations. The memorandum also charged the Government for prolonging the water dispute by seeking an additional time period of three months. Talking to reporters, after meeting the Governor, DMK working president MK Stalin said that their protests will continue till the formation of the CWMB. “We asked the Chief Minister to take an all-party delegation to meet the Prime Minister but that didn’t happen. Now we have asked the Governor for the same”, he said. Stalin also chided the Chief Minister for giving a memorandum to the Prime Minister at the airport.

Earlier in the week, the opposition parties launched a week-long rally to “retrieve Cauvery rights” at Mukkombu, near Tiruchy. The rally took place along the banks of Cauvery river in Southern Tamil Nadu. The opposition parties will now have an all-party meeting in two days to decide the best course of action.

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App