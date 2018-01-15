After the Central government's decision to introduce orange passports for those who have not passed their Class 10 examination, the former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy has strongly condemned the proposed move, calling it discriminatory. He said many of our countrymen toil hard in extreme conditions in various Middle East countries and it's through their hard work and their remittances that help the state and the country to progress.

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Monday strongly condemned the proposed move by the Centre to come out with an orange colour passports for those who have not passed their Class 10 examination, calling it discriminatory. “No way this proposal should go forward. This is creating two different types of citizens, one with education and one without, discriminating Indians based on educational qualifications,” said Chandy. “If this becomes a reality, the moment an orange colour passport holder lands in a foreign country, he will be treated with disdain and it will have a telling impact on such people’s character and individuality. This should not happen at all.”

He said many of our countrymen toil hard in extreme conditions in various Middle East countries and it’s through their hard work and their remittances that help the state and the country to progress. S. Irudayarajan, head of the migration department at the Centre for Development Studies here, also denounced the proposed move. “If in Kerala, according to our studies, around 15 % of the 2.5 million Kerala diaspora haven’t qualified Class 10, in other big states it would be more than 50 %. “Dividing citizens based on education is the last thing that should happen in our country and it should be dropped.”

The statement by the former Cheif Minister of Kerala came after the government taken a decision to introduce orange passport. “As the last page of the passport would not be printed now, the passport holders with ECR (Emigration Check Required) status would be issued a passport with orange passport jacket and those with non-ECR status would continue to get a blue passport,” an MEA statement read.

The recommendations of a three-member panel, consisting of officials from the ministry of external affairs and ministry of women and child development, were accepted and it was decided that the last page of passports would no longer be printed.