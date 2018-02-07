Citing the survey of all- women network Kudumbashree on the housing scheme in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said over 5 lakh people in Kerala are homeless. Vijayan gave this information in the assembly while replying to a notice for adjournment motion by the Congress-led UDF opposition members, alleging that there are lot confusion and complexities in identifying beneficiaries under the housing programme.

Kerala is always considered a forerunner in most socio-economic indicators. But, the all-women network Kudumbashree has come up with shocking numbers which say that over 5 lakh people in the state are homeless. After the data revealed by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the state assembly, opposition parties criticised LDF government’s ambitious housing scheme ‘Life Mission’. After which, CM Vijayan dismissed all the charges and said 797 local self-government bodies had finalised the list of beneficiaries in the state.

Under the life mission scheme, the government aimed at the complete construction of 66,750 houses, for which work had started earlier but remained incomplete. The construction of remaining houses will be considered in the next phase. Vijayan said. “The construction of houses for 1.76 lakh homeless people who have land by their own will be completed by 2018-19,” he said, adding that Rs four lakh would be spent for each such house.

The Chief Minister said that a total of 75,065 Scheduled Caste people, 14,085 Scheduled Tribes, and 6,000 fishermen were among those identified as benefeciaries. "The survey has identified 5.13 lakh persons as homeless in the state. We are trying to address the issues of all of them under the Life mission programme," he said.

Seeking notice for the motion, P K Basheer (IUML) alleged that no new house was constructed under ‘Life Mission’ in the last two years, after the CPI(M)-led LDF government came to power. He said, “The government is issuing order after order in this regard, making the entire application procedure complex. The technical issues with the software has added more woes to the applicants”.

Kerala Assembly’s opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that a hype was created about the Life mission scheme, but nothing was been done at the ground level. The opposition members later staged a walkout as Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan disallowed notice for the motion after the reply of the Chief Minister.