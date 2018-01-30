Kunwar Surajpal Singh Ammu, BJP leader is back to Haryana prison after this medical reports confirmed that he was fine. BJP leader, who put a record of 10 crores on the Padmaavat maker and his heroine's head has been arrested from his upscale DLF residence five days ago, over his alleged role in the violence in Bhondsi area on the Gurugram-Alwar National Highway on January 24.

A BJP leader, who put a reward of Rs 10-crore on the Padmaavat maker and his heroine’s heads – has been sent back to a Haryana prison after his medical reports confirmed that he was fine, police said on Tuesday. Kunwar Surajpal Singh Ammu has arrested from his upscale DLF residence here five days ago, over his alleged role in the violence in Bhondsi area on the Gurugram-Alwar National Highway on January 24. Ammu has been making headlines after he announced the bounty to behead actress Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali over their movie.

On Monday, Ammu was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness. Ammu was brought back to the Bhondsi jail here late on Monday as his ECG showed “no abnormality and vital organs found normal”. He was detained on January 25 and later arrested under sections of preventive detention, after a school bus carrying children was pelted with stones and a Haryana Roadways bus was burnt by agitators from the Rajput community who protested against the Padmaavat release.

Ammu’s detention was extended up to February 2 by the order of Gurugram’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Gahlawat, police PRO Ravinder Kumar told IANS.A General Secretary of the Shree Rajput Karni Sena that has been waging a war against the movie ever since its inception, Ammu would be presented in a Sohna court on February 3. He was admitted in Gurugram’s government-run Civil Hospital late on Sunday night after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness. He was under the observation of Dr Naveen Kumar and his team.

He was referred to Rohtak’s Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma PGIMS after some medical tests. Police had also arrested 18 people for the Bhondsi violence. So far, a total of 47 people have been arrested for protesting against the movie and their alleged involvement in violence. The protesters had claimed the film hurt the Rajput community’s sentiments’ by showing a dream sequence between Rani Padmini, played by Deepika and Sultan Alauddin Khilji, portrayed by Ranveer Singh.In November, Ammu had announced the bounty in protest against the movie which the Rajput community claims distort history.

He also threatened to break the legs of actor Ranveer Singh, who played the role of Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the movie. On November 21, Ammu was booked for criminal intimidation.On November 29, Ammu sent his resignation to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief Subhash Barala, stating that he was upset with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s “attitude towards the Rajput community”. His resignation is pending before the party disciplinary committee. Padmaavat” released nationwide on January 25, barring in a few states.