An unpleasant sight was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district when a stray dog was spotted carrying a human foetus in its mouth on Friday, March 30. The dog was founded near a railway station which falls under the Deoband Police Station. The displeasing sight triggered panic among the local residents who later reported the incident to the near police station and to the railway officials.

After the case was reported, in order to avoid further chaos the railway station superintendent called the GRP officials who were posted there. After some efforts, the GRP personnel took the foetus with themselves and later sent for post-mortem. According to report published by Zee Media Bureau, the dog must have fetched the dead foetus from a private hospital, located near the railway station. There have been various reported incidents in the past, of stray dogs carrying a human foetus in their mouth and rambling openly in the area.

The Haryana Police and Saharanpur district administration had also carried out raids at many private hospitals in order to detect illegal cases of abortion. According to a report published by the national daily, TOI, in 2017, as many as 15.6 million abortions took place across India in 2015. As many as 56% abortions are unsafe in India and 8.5% of all maternal deaths in India are due to unsafe abortion, and as a fallout, 10 women die every day due to this reason.

