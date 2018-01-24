In a shocking incident, the students of BN college were seen enjoying the lewd dance and songs programmes during Saraswati Puja on Monday. The Patna University administration has announced a probe into the matter. The administration got to know about the matter after a video that surfaced online, showing students sitting in the audience while watching scantily-dressed women dancing. According to the reports, permission to organise a 'Devi Jagran' was sought from the authorities which later turned out to be something else.

PU Vice Chancellor Ras Bihari Singh, who visited the college after getting to know about the incident was in complete shock. “The college principal has been directed to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and strict action will be taken against those found guilty of wrongdoing”, the Vice-Chancellor said. Patna University has become more alert after the incident as the incident has maligned the image of the college authorities. Authorities are also looking for the police officials who were a part of the shocking incident.