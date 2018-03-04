AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was reacting to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's comments saying he welcome the statement of KCR. Earlier, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president Rao claimed that people want change as the present political system had miserably failed.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday lionised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his efforts in the state and championed his cause of bringing change in the country. Owaisi’s comments came after Telangana CM said that he intends to bring an alternative to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress at the national level before accusing the Narendra Modi-led party of not really bringing the desired change in the country.

Reacting on KCR’s comments to media, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “I welcome Telangana CM’s statement. Chandrasekhar Rao rightly stated that the people of the country are fed up with the governance of BJP and Congress is not a viable option, neither it can become one. KCR has given exemplary governance to the state of Telangana in the last 4 years.”

Earlier, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president Rao claimed that people want change as the present political system had miserably failed. He said that the country has to move in a new direction and people should think about it otherwise everything will remain the same. He further questioned that for how long will Indians hear stories of the progress in the US and China.

Stating that there is no difference between BJP and Congress, he said these two parties were in power for almost the entire period since independence but even after 70 years there is no qualitative change. KCR said that people are vexed now because they have seen no qualitative change even after 70 years of democratic exercise in the country. “If tomorrow Congress comes to power, nothing will change. Only the names of the schemes will change,” he added.

“Qualitative change is not taking place in both the regimes. What has happened so far is unsatisfactory. Why there are naxalites in this country. Why there is so much unrest. Why there are social fights everywhere. Why Dalits and tribals are fighting,” he asked. KCR also did not rule out joining hands with Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a partner in BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. TDP, the ruling party in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, has threatened to walk out of the alliance over the BJP not fulfilling the commitments made to the state.

