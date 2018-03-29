A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Assam on Thursday said that a person who cannot respect women must be shot in a public and it is the only way to stop the heinous crimes like rape in the country. According to reports, a Class 5 student was gangraped by three men and was later set on fire in Nagaon district in Assam.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Assam on Thursday said that a person who cannot respect women must be shot in a public and it is the only way to stop the heinous crimes like rape in the country. “Those who commit heinous crimes like rape must be shot in public, this is the only way to stop these incidents. People who can’t respect women should be dealt with like this,” BJP MP from Tezpur Ram Prasad Sharma said. The MP’s statement came after a rape incident that took place in Assam last week. A Class 5 student was gangraped by three men and was later set on fire.

Reports said the two men who gangraped her were juveniles and the incident took place in Nagaon district in Assam. The MP said shooting squads must be set up to deal with such incidents. Those held guilty of assaulting, molesting or touching a woman appropriately should be awarded a punishment of a minimum 10 years in prison. He said that crime of such nature should never go unnoticed or unpunished. Commenting on the juveniles involved in the rape, MP questioned that if a minor can commit rape, why should he be considered as a juvenile. “He should be given the maximum punishment as well. A rapist should be hanged or shot in public,” MP said.

MP also urged the state government to form a law to control the rising number of rape incidents in the state. He said after taking some strict action will help to induce a “sense of fear” among the culprits.

According to reports, the Class 5 student was allegedly raped when she was alone at home. After raping her, the three accused set her ablaze and was found in a critical condition by the locals who later admitted to the Nagaon Civil Hospital. She was transferred to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital where she succumbed to her burns.

