According to a report published in the national daily, Deccan Chronicle, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, along with wife Kamala, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai in midnight on March 3 and was discharged on Saturday. The unconfirmed reports depicted that there was a drop in the chief minster’s blood count. According to a medical bulletin by Apollo Hospitals on Saturday, Mr Vijayan was admitted at 11.55 p.m on Friday for a “routine annual medical checkup”. The bulletin was signed by Dr RK Venkatesalam, the joint director Medical Services. The hospital later informed that Pinarayi Mr Vijayan was discharged at 4 p.m.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who recently launched his new political party, named Makkal Needhi Maiam, visited Mr Pinarayi Vijayan at the state guest house and enquired about his health. His newly launched party Makkal Needhi Maiam’s Twitter handle posted pictures of the meeting. In the run-up to his party launch, the actor turned new politician, Kamal Hassan had met with Kerala CM Pinarayi last year and had sought his advice on politics.

