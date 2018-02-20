Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him the most corrupt PM of the country and that he is unfit to continue as PM. Karnataka CM also said that a lot of corruption and corporate fraud has taken place under PM Modi's leadership

The war of words between Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress has gone to the next level in the poll-bound state of Karnataka. In a scathing attack directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called him the “most corrupt PM” and questioned how could Nirav Modi escape without PM Modi’s knowledge when both of them were in Davos together. Congress leader’s rant came a day after PM Modi’s Mysuru rally where he criticised Karnataka government and made corruption remarks on its leaders.

While speaking to media on Tuesday morning, CM Siddaramaiah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most corrupt PM in India’s history. He also reiterated once again that BJP spearhead is unfit to be a Prime Minister. Sidda said, “PM Modi is not speaking like a prime minister. There are so many issues concerning the state and the country but he has not opened his mouth. He is making politically motivated and irresponsible statements. He is unfit to continue as PM.”

Continuing his rant against the BJP leader, Karnataka CM said that a lot of corruption and corporate fraud has taken place under PM Modi’s leadership. Siddaramaiah then brought up the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam and asked how could the billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi escape without the knowledge of PM Modi stressing that Nirav was with Modi in Davos.

During his rally in Mysuru, PM Modi tore into the Congress government in Karnataka calling it a commission government which apparently did not go down well with Siddaramaiah. The Karnataka Chief Minister hit back at PM saying, “Modi has no right to call us commission government. In fact, the mission of PM Modi is to loot the country through corporate frauds.”

Elsewhere in the state, BJP president Amit Shah banged the drums of his party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections and took a dig at Siddaramaiah. Shah said, “If Siddaramaiah thinks politics of appeasement will be successful, he’s wrong. Appeasement and polarisation here reflect in example where son of MLA Haris thrashed a man but there was no FIR. Why? Not only because he’s Haris’s son but bcoz it involves appeasement of groups.”

