On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the two-wheeler subsidy scheme (Amma Scooter Scheme) for working women in the Tamil Nadu. The Amma Scooter scheme is launched by PM Modi in Chennai. The scheme was one of a dream project of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. AIADMK will also install a statue of Jayalalithaa at their party headquarters, next to the statue of party founder MG Ramachandran.    

Under the two-wheeler subsidy scheme (Amma Scoter scheme) the working women will get a subsidy of 50% to buy a new two-wheeler. On this big day for AIADMK, the Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam will also launch the official mouthpiece for All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), sources.

Before entering the auditorium, PM Modi plants saplings near the entrance of Kalaivanar Arangam auditorium in Chennai. Followed by CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam. To commemorate the 70th birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa 70 Lakh saplings will be planted across state.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam said addressed the media and said that party will continue to keep following her steps.   

Former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Jayaram Jayalalithaa was born in Komalavalli (24 February 1948 —5 December 2016). She was an Indian actor and politician who served six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016.

Jayalalithaa served the people of the state with several freebie schemes like Amma Mixer Grinder scheme, Amma Marriage scheme, Amma cycles etc. Under the latest scheme on her name (Amaa), Working women of Tamil Nadu will get a discount of 50% to buy two-wheelers. Women whose income is less than 1 lakh PA will get this benefit. Only one woman from each family will be allowed to buy the two-wheeler (Scooty/Scooter).

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App