Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the two wheeler subsidy scheme (Amma Scooter Scheme) for working women in the Tamil Nadu. The Amma Scooter scheme is launched by PM Modi in Chennai. Under the two wheeler subsidy scheme (Amma Scoter scheme) the working women will get a subsidy of 50% to buy a new two wheeler. Before entering the auditorium, PM Modi plants saplings near the entrance of Kalaivanar Arangam auditorium in Chennai, followed by CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the two-wheeler subsidy scheme (Amma Scooter Scheme) for working women in the Tamil Nadu. The Amma Scooter scheme is launched by PM Modi in Chennai. The scheme was one of a dream project of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. AIADMK will also install a statue of Jayalalithaa at their party headquarters, next to the statue of party founder MG Ramachandran.

Under the two-wheeler subsidy scheme (Amma Scoter scheme) the working women will get a subsidy of 50% to buy a new two-wheeler. On this big day for AIADMK, the Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam will also launch the official mouthpiece for All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches subsidized Scooty scheme for working women on the occasion of late #TamilNadu CM J Jayalalithaa's birthday in Chennai pic.twitter.com/hJcHgdOEmC — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018

#WATCH LIVE PM Narendra Modi addresses at Amma Two-wheeler scheme launch in Chennai https://t.co/fgbBolPvRQ — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018

Before entering the auditorium, PM Modi plants saplings near the entrance of Kalaivanar Arangam auditorium in Chennai. Followed by CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam. To commemorate the 70th birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa 70 Lakh saplings will be planted across state.

Tamil Nadu: PM Modi plants saplings near the entrance of Kalaivanar Arangam auditorium in Chennai; CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam also plant saplings. To commemorate the 70th birth anniversary of #Jayalalithaa 70 Lakh saplings will be planted across state pic.twitter.com/OuJOLIvqEl — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018

The Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam said addressed the media and said that party will continue to keep following her steps.

Govt of Tamil Nadu continues to be inspired by the principles of Amma. This Amma two wheeler scheme is proposed election manifesto by our Amma. PM Had close relationships with her: O Panneerselvam, Deputy CM #TamilNadu at Amma Two-wheeler scheme launch in Chennai pic.twitter.com/HLeWL15tL5 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018

Former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Jayaram Jayalalithaa was born in Komalavalli (24 February 1948 —5 December 2016). She was an Indian actor and politician who served six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016.

It was honorable Amma who took Tamil Nadu on the path of development, be it education or help to poor, all schemes were focused to uplift people. Water harvesting was a great initiative which is widely appreciated: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami pic.twitter.com/5fANTFsUN0 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018

Jayalalithaa served the people of the state with several freebie schemes like Amma Mixer Grinder scheme, Amma Marriage scheme, Amma cycles etc. Under the latest scheme on her name (Amaa), Working women of Tamil Nadu will get a discount of 50% to buy two-wheelers. Women whose income is less than 1 lakh PA will get this benefit. Only one woman from each family will be allowed to buy the two-wheeler (Scooty/Scooter).

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App