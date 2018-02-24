Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has alleged that before losing power to BJP, Congress government had signed some documents which allowed the diamond merchant Nirav Modi to commit fraud at Punjab National Bank. He added that even 50 Nirav Modis can’t distort PM Narendra Modi's image because of his strong credibility. Fadnavis also praised PM Modi on its stern stand against any kind of corruption. The PNB scam is being seen as one of the biggest banking scams in the history of the country as it involves a fraud of $1.8 billion.

While blaming the Congress for the PNB scam, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that even 50 Nirav Modis can’t distort the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi because of his strong credibility. CM Fadnavis said it is nothing but a failed attempt to defame PM Modi. Maharashtra CM also alleged that previous governments allowed the diamond merchant Nirav Modi to commit a fraud at the Punjab National Bank (PNB). He said, that the Congress just before losing power to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014, had signed certain documents related to the matter.

Talking about the PNB scam to a television news channel, CM said that he was trying to understand how Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi received all the benefits of the scam. After investigating and deeply understanding the matter for 4-5 days, he said he found that the previous government at the centre before leaving had signed some documents which allowed Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to commit fraud worth thousands of crores of rupees. Praising PM Modi on his stern stand against any kind corruption, he said PM would not allow corrupt people to roam freely and would bring diamond merchant Nirav Modi back to the country and make him face the law.

When asked about a group photo featuring PM Narendra Modi and diamond merchant Nirav Modi together at the World Economic Forum at Davos last month, Fadnavis said, “When an organisation like the CII brings its delegation, no checks are done on the people involved. We are living in an era where anybody can click picture anytime, anywhere.” Attacking the opposition, CM added that Congress can’t deny the fact that the PNB scam was because of their wrongdoing.

The National Democratic Party (NDA) led by BJP came into power at the Centre following a sweeping victory in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. The PNB scam is being seen as one of the biggest banking scams in the history of the country as it involves a fraud of $1.8 billion. According to the data revealed by the PNB officials, billionaire diamond merchants Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are the key players in the scam.

