A case of kidnapping being investigated by Delhi Police turned out to be a Tinder date gone wrong. A 21-year-old Delhi college student, who went missing on March 22, was found dead on Wednesday, March 28, police said. The deceased, Ayush Nautiyal, went missing the same day after he left home in Dwarka in northwest Delhi for college. A few hours later, his family received several texts from his phone, informing that he is kidnapped. According to the texts, a ransom demand of Rs 50 lakh was made. Reports said the boy’s family looked for him around Dwarka for two days with money. On Wednesday, the Delhi Police found Ayush’s body in a bag, floating in a drain in Uttam Nagar.

After investigation, the police arrested Ishtiaq Ali, a designer who had met the deceased through a dating app. The police later revealed that the boy was a regular user of dating apps. A resident of Uttam Nagar, Ali, told the police that he had murdered Ayush. He revealed that he killed Ayush during an alleged fight. He used a hammer to kill him and made the ransom demands to mislead Ayush’s family. The family informed the police when no one came to receive the money after receiving several instructions.

It was Ayush’s mobile phone and his vehicle which was used to dispose of his body that helped the police to zero in on Ali. Ayush was a final year student of commerce in Ram Lal Anand College. The family later accused the police for not doing enough to track the kidnappers down. Ayush was the only son of his parents. Reports said Ishtiaq used to work in a packaging unit of an import-export firm. They met via Tinder. The accused later told police that both of them met three times within 10 days. They last met each other on March 22.

