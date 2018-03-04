A 22-year-old police constable, identified as Arun Raj, attached to the armed reserve shot himself at Jayalalithaa's Samathi in Marina Beach, Chennai. The incident came to light when three other personnel deployed at the spot with him heard a gunshot and then found out Raj in a pool beside Jaya's memorial holding a 303 rifle.

He was posted on the duty to guard the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa's memorial is said to have shot himself in the neck | For pictorial representation only |

He was posted on the duty to guard the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa’s memorial is said to have shot himself in the neck. The incident came to light when three other personnel deployed at the spot with him heard a gunshot and then found out Raj in a pool beside Jaya’s memorial holding a 303 rifle. The Family members of Arun Raj, who hailed from Madurai, has demanded a meticulous investigation into the mysterious firing matter. His duty timing at the memorial was between 2 am and 6 am. He was taken to the Royapettah government hospital where he was declared brought dead there. Police have registered a case and are making arrangements for an autopsy.

In May 2018, a 24-year-old management student committed suicide by jumping out of a 19th-floor hotel room in Mumbai. In 2015, the number of student suicides stood at 8,934. In the five years leading to 2015, 39,775 students killed themselves. India has one of the world’s highest suicide rates among the youth aged 15 to 29, according to a 2012 Lancet report.

