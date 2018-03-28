In past three months, the newly operated Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir section of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line has been repeatedly looted by the thieves. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, at least 15 cases of power cable theft have been reported in the section.

In past three months, the newly operated Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir section of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line has been repeatedly looted by the thieves. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, at least 15 cases of power cable theft have been reported in the section. Around 3,750 meters of cable was stolen from the location leading to a loss of cable worth Rs 2 crore. The Delhi Police registered FIRs in all the cases, but no arrests have been done so far.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said the thefts have raised major safety concerns, while the commuters won’t feel any disruption as backup cables are available. According to DMRC, 25kv/33kv cables have been stolen from multiple locations such as the ramp of the Kalindi Kunj depot. Reports said the other stretches where such thefts have been reported are Okhla Vihar to Jasola Vihar; Jasola Vihar to Kalindi Kunj; and Okhla Vihar to Jamia Nagar. The police is facing major problem to identify the people as the tracks do not have CCTV installed along with them.

The officials are also familiar with the fact that almost all the thefts have happened at night after the termination of train services. To prevent such incidents, DMRC has started patrolling of guards is planning to raise the fence near the ramp.

“As an abundant precaution, these cables are laid on the viaduct in two separate circuits. So if one circuit stops working, the second one is readily available as a backup and there no disruption in services. Therefore, despite these cable thefts, we are able to run services without any disruption. However, these cables neither readily available nor can they be laid immediately once a section is open for the public,” said a DMRC spokesperson. DMRC officials also explained that the thieves have been exploiting an anti-electrocution feature for the theft.

“The reason thieves are able to cut these high-power cables is because an earth coating on these cables trips the power supply as soon as someone pierces these cables. Once tripped, the cable can be cut quite easily. The automatic cut-off mechanism was installed to prevent electrocution, but is now being misused,” said a DMRC official.

