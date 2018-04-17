P.Nirmala Devi will be produced in court today. Retired IAS officer Santhanam will probe the matter. The police picked her up for questioning on charge of attempting to traffic four girl students of the college. Police have booked her under sections 370 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of the Information Technology Act for the conversation she had using the mobile phone.

A day after an audio leak, P.Nirmala Devi, assistant professor of Devanga College was detained by Arupukottai town police based on a complaint given by the college secretary R.Ramasamy. The police picked her up for questioning on charge of attempting to traffic four girl students of the college. The police took her into custody after waiting for over four hours outside her residence. The professor had locked herself and switched off her mobile phone. She later came out at around 7PM. Police have booked her under sections 370 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of the Information Technology Act for the conversation she had using the mobile phone. She will be produced before a district court this evening.

Following a report submitted by the Madurai Kamaraj University over the matter, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, also the Chancellor of state run universities in the state on Monday announced a “high powered inquiry” by retired IAS officer R.Santhanam. A communique from RajBhavan stated that “it’s is important to enquire into such matters immediately and without prejudice so that the guilty do not escape without punishment”. Madurai Kamraj University Vice Chancellor, Selladurai met with Governor to apprise him of the situation.

Political parties have demanded a CBI enquiry to unravel the truth behind the matter. Opposition leader MK Stalin said, “It’s confusing that governor has ordered for a probe. Only a CBI enquiry under the supervision of High Court will bring out the truth”. PMK youth wing leader and LokSabha member Anbumani said, “The shocked students are heard saying in a broken voice that they are not interested. Undettered, the professor tells the students can achieve anything”. Tamil Nadu CPI (M) has urged the President of India to recall Banwarilal Purohit as the governor of Tamil Nadu as his name has featured in the leaked telephonic conversation. The statement also further suspects that there is a criminal nexus between the governor, governor’s office and officials belonging to the higher education department.

Meanwhile, a group of students belonging to Student Federation of India protested outside Anna University in Chennai demanding a probe into the role of the Governor. In the audio conversation, the professor is heard saying that the Governor is not an “old man”.

ALSO READ: In an open letter to BJP MPs, Yashwant Sinha says the party has lost confidence of its voters

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App