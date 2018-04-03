A fresh protest occurred in Rajasthan’s Hindaun city on Tuesday by people of other castes against yesterday’s Bharat Band which was called by Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe outfits. As per reports, the crowd set on fire the houses of incumbent MLA from Hindaun City Rajkumari Jatav and former minister Bharosi Lal Jatav. Rajasthan police has imposed curfew in the area and detained 45 people in the matter.

A fresh protest occurred in Rajasthan’s Hindaun city on Tuesday by people of other castes against yesterday’s Bharat Band which was called by Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe outfits. The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes protesters launched their demonstration against the dilution of provisions of Scheduled Cast and Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act 1989. According to police, people from other castes who were miffed over Monday’s protests allegedly damaged property and set on fire the houses of two Dalit politicians in Hindaun City on Tuesday morning.

As per reports, the crowd set on fire the houses of incumbent MLA from Hindaun City Rajkumari Jatav and former minister Bharosi Lal Jatav. “A crowd of around 3-4 thousand people attacked the houses of the MLA and former minister and the police were outnumbered. The houses were set on fire by the protesters, several police officer’s also got injured during the incident. There haven’t been instances of civilians being injured,” said Vashishtha.

“Yesterday a crowd of around 15-20 thousand protesters who were in favour of the bandh had created the ruckus in several areas such as Gangapur City in Sawai Madhopur and Hindaun City in Karauli. Today, traders, businessmen, and non scheduled caste people took out a rally against yesterday’s violence,” said Alok Kumar Vashishtha, inspector general of police, Bharatpur range.

“After yesterday’s incident, there was a reaction from the business and market associations and people not belonging to SC/ST communities. Defying the orders of section 144 imposed in the area, they tried to go into Jatav settlement and the police had to intervene,” said Vashishtha. He added that so far around 45 people have been arrested for Tuesday’s violence at Hindaun City.

Aggrieved Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes protesters launched their demonstration against the dilution of provisions of Scheduled Cast and Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act 1989. Their protests turned violent in several states including Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

